Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-7 loss against the White Sox.

Moustakas gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead with a solo shot off Lance Lynn in the second inning, his fifth homer of the season and first since joining the Angels. The 34-year-old Moustakas is now 4-for-13 (.308) with a .938 OPS in four games since he was traded from the Rockies. Overall, he's slashing a respectable .273/.364/.445 with 19 RBI and 22 runs scored across 151 plate appearances this season. He could continue to see regular at-bats with Gio Urshela (pelvis) out for the season and Anthony Rendon (wrist) still working his way back.