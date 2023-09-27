Moustakas isn't in the Angels' lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moustakas will sit Tuesday after an 0-for-4 performance in Monday's series opener. Michael Stefanic will move to third base while David Fletcher starts at second and bats ninth.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Moustakas: Activated from IL•
-
Angels' Mike Moustakas: Lands on IL with forearm strain•
-
Angels' Mike Moustakas: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Mike Moustakas: Exits with wrist soreness•
-
Angels' Mike Moustakas: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Angels' Mike Moustakas: Idle versus lefty•