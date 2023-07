Moustakas isn't in the Angels' lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Moustakas is 4-for-17 with a home run and two RBI through five games since joining the Angels, and he'll get a day off Saturday. Hunter Renfroe will make a rare start at first base in Moustakas' absence, allowing Mickey Moniak to start in right field and bat in the leadoff spot.