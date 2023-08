Trout (wrist) faced live pitching Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It was his first time doing so since he fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist in early July. Trout was still experiencing some lingering discomfort as of Tuesday, but Fletcher notes that the 32-year-old outfielder could be activated from the injured list "any day now" -- maybe after just a couple more live BP workouts.