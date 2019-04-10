Angels' Mike Trout: Aiming for Friday return

Manager Brad Ausmus said he doesn't expect Trout (groin) to play in Wednesday's series finale with the Brewers but noted the Angels haven't discussed a stint on the injured list for the star outfielder, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Trout suffered a right groin strain while running the bases in the second inning of Tuesday's 11-8 victory, resulting in him getting pulled in the top of the fourth in favor of Peter Bourjos. When meeting with reporters after the game, Trout downplayed the severity of the groin pull and said he wouldn't require an MRI, which supports Ausmus' view that the 27-year-old is considered day-to-day. After presumably sitting Wednesday and benefiting from a team off-day Thursday, Trout is hopeful to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener in Chicago versus the Cubs.