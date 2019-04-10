Angels' Mike Trout: Aiming for Friday return
Manager Brad Ausmus said he doesn't expect Trout (groin) to play in Wednesday's series finale with the Brewers but noted the Angels haven't discussed a stint on the injured list for the star outfielder, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Trout suffered a right groin strain while running the bases in the second inning of Tuesday's 11-8 victory, resulting in him getting pulled in the top of the fourth in favor of Peter Bourjos. When meeting with reporters after the game, Trout downplayed the severity of the groin pull and said he wouldn't require an MRI, which supports Ausmus' view that the 27-year-old is considered day-to-day. After presumably sitting Wednesday and benefiting from a team off-day Thursday, Trout is hopeful to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener in Chicago versus the Cubs.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Home run streak continues•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Smashes first grand slam since 2015•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Fireworks display against Rangers•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Plates run in Freeway Series win•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Signing record-breaking extension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...