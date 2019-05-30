Angels' Mike Trout: Back as expected

Trout (foot) is starting in center field and hitting second Thursday against the Mariners.

As expected, Trout has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after sitting out Wednesday's game with a bruised foot. The star outfielder, who is hitting .288/.456/.615 with four homers, a stolen base and a 14:13 BB:K in his last 15 games, will face lefty Yusei Kikuchi in his first game back.