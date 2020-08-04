The Angels reinstated Trout (personal) from the restricted list Monday.
The transaction indicates that Trout has cleared all COVID-19 intake testing upon arriving in Seattle ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners. Trout missed the Angels' past four games while witnessing the birth of his son, Beckham, but the eight-time All-Star should immediately slot back in as the team's everyday center fielder. He could be joined in the outfield Tuesday by top prospect Jo Adell, who will be formally called up from the team's alternate training site prior to the contest.