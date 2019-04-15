Angels' Mike Trout: Back in action as DH

Trout (groin) is back in the lineup as the Angels' designated hitter Monday against the Rangers.

A groin strain kept Trout away from the team during the Angels' weekend series with the Cubs, but he's improved as the team hoped and won't end up needing a trip to the injured list. It remains to be seen when he'll retake his place in center field, which Brian Goodwin occupies Monday.

