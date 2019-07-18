Angels' Mike Trout: Back in action Thursday
Trout (calf) will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Thursday against the Astros.
Trout has missed the last three contests while nursing a right calf strain, but he's been given the green light to return to the starting lineup for the series finale. The Angels will keep him out of the field for now, which gives Brian Goodwin another chance to man center field.
