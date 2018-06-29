Angels' Mike Trout: Back in center field
Trout is back in center field Friday against the Orioles after spending nine straight games as the Angels' designated hitter.
Trout had been unable to field due to a minor finger injury, though he remained able to hit. He hit just .214 with no extra-base hits over that span, indicating that he may not have been at full strength at the plate (though he claimed not to have been affected). A return to the field indicates that he and the team are now confident that he's fully healthy, so he should return to producing Trout-like numbers at the plate.
