Angels' Mike Trout: Back in starting nine

Trout (toe) will slot in at designated hitter and bat second Friday against the Rays, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout has been sidelined since Saturday after undergoing a minor foot procedure, but he'll serve as the designated hitter Friday. The Angels may keep him out of the field as a precaution over the next few days.

