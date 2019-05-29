Angels' Mike Trout: Battling sore foot
Trout said after Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics that he's dealing with a sore right foot, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Trout fouled a ball off his foot at some point during the contest, but wasn't forced to exit early and finished the night 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. While Trout noted that he's not dealing with any structural damage to his foot, he'll still need to test things out early Wednesday before the Angels determine his status for the series finale. Given that the two teams are playing a day game after a night game, it wouldn't be surprising if Los Angeles erred on the side of caution and held Trout out of the lineup.
