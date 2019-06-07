Angels' Mike Trout: Belts 16th homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

Trout swatted his second straight long ball of the series and his third against Mike Fiers with a two-run shot in the fifth inning to cut the Angels' deficit in half. Unfortunately, Oakland stayed in front this time. The 27-year-old now has 16 home runs, 46 runs scored and 41 RBI while slashing a hearty .293/.462/.606.