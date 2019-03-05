Angels' Mike Trout: Belts another homer

Trout went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

After striking out in his first trip to the plate -- his first whiff through 14 at-bats this spring -- Trout responded by launching a three-run homer in his next at-bat to put the Angels up 3-2. Unsurprisingly, the superstar outfielder is off to a solid start to spring, slashing .357/.471/.857 with two home runs, six RBI and a 3:1 BB:K through six Cactus League games.

