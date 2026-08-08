Angels' Mike Trout: Birthday homer in Miami

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Angels' 4-3 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Trout opened Friday's scoring with a solo homer in the first inning. It was the sixth time he's hit a long ball on his birthday, tying Alex Rodriguez and Mark Reynolds for a major-league record, per Angels' Senior Communications Manager Matt Birch. It was also Trout's first homer since July 8 and 19th of the year, bringing him one step closer to logging 20-plus home runs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018-19.