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Angels' Mike Trout: Birthday homer in Miami

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Angels' 4-3 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Trout opened Friday's scoring with a solo homer in the first inning. It was the sixth time he's hit a long ball on his birthday, tying Alex Rodriguez and Mark Reynolds for a major-league record, per Angels' Senior Communications Manager Matt Birch. It was also Trout's first homer since July 8 and 19th of the year, bringing him one step closer to logging 20-plus home runs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018-19.

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