Angels' Mike Trout: Blasts 24th homer Friday

Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday;s 7-1 win over the Orioles.

The superstar has 24 homers on the year, but he hadn't gone yard since June 12 thanks in part to a nagging finger injury. With Trout apparently back at 100 percent, look for him to quickly regain the major-league home run lead from J.D. Martinez.