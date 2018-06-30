Angels' Mike Trout: Blasts 24th homer Friday
Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday;s 7-1 win over the Orioles.
The superstar has 24 homers on the year, but he hadn't gone yard since June 12 thanks in part to a nagging finger injury. With Trout apparently back at 100 percent, look for him to quickly regain the major-league home run lead from J.D. Martinez.
