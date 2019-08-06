Angels' Mike Trout: Blasts 37th homer

Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk Monday night against the Reds.

Trout cranked a solo homer to left field in the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough offense to lift his team to victory. The former MVP has now left the yard in three of his last five matchups, putting him two homers behind Christian Yelich, who leads the majors with 39 home runs.

