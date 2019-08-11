Angels' Mike Trout: Blasts 39th homer
Trout went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs in a 12-4 victory against the Red Sox on Saturday.
The 28-year-old may be putting together his best statistical season, which is really saying something. Trout is just two homers shy of his previous career best and could easily reach 50 this season. He should also accumulate 100 runs and 100 RBI with ease before the end of August. Trout is batting .299 with a .673 slugging percentage, 39 home runs, 92 RBI, 91 runs and nine steals in 391 at-bats this season.
