Trout went 3-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's victory over the Athletics.

Trout went 0-for-3 during his season debut against Oakland on Thursday, but he recorded a double Saturday and logged two more extra-base hits during Sunday's series finale. The 31-year-old appeared in 119 games last year despite missing approximately a month due to a rib issue, but he still slashed .283/.369/.630 with 40 homers, 85 runs and 80 RBI. Although Trout has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons, he remains an elite fantasy option during his 13th year in the majors.