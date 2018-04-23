Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's matchup with San Francisco.

Trout went deep for a third straight game, and now sits with nine home runs and 17 RBI in 22 games this season. He's slashing .306/.406/.682 and figures to be on track for another stellar season. Trout will need more help from his teammates moving forward, as he accounted for his team's only two runs in the loss to the Giants.