Trout went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a stolen base and a strikeout during Friday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

Trout put the Angels on the board Friday with his three-run blast, which was his 24th homer of the season. The 30-year-old hit just .045 with an RBI, a walk and 13 strikeouts in the six games leading up to Friday's matchup, so it was encouraging to see him post a multi-hit performance in the narrow loss. On Friday, Trout was named a starter in the outfield for the 2022 All-Star Game, marking the seventh time he's been selected as a starter.