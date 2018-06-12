Angels' Mike Trout: Blasts two homers against Mariners
Trout hit two solo home runs, his 20th and 21st, in a 2-for-3 game with a walk Monday against the Mariners.
Trout's first multi-homer game of the season gave him his seventh 20-homer campaign in as many full major league seasons. He had hit just one home run in his past 12 games, a slight drought by his standards. Trout owns a .304/.435/.658 batting line in 67 games this season. The biggest barrier between him and another MVP award will likely be his own teammates, as Trout is putting up a potential career year in what is already one of the most statistically eye-popping careers we have ever seen.
