Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a victory over Seattle on Friday.

Trout entered the contest in the midst of an uncharacteristic slump, having hit only .122 (5-for-33) with no homers over his previous nine games. The veteran got back on track Friday, drilling his first long ball since Aug. 17. Despite Trout's recent struggles, he is still tied for fourth in the league with 11 home runs. He is also tied for eighth with 26 RBI.