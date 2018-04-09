Angels' Mike Trout: Breaks out of mini slump
Trout went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and a steal in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.
Trout broke out of his 1-for-18 slump with an across-the-board stat line that reminded fantasy owners why he is considered one of the game's best. The superstar's early struggles suppressed his batting average (.220), but he has contributed three homers and two steals to keep his value afloat.
