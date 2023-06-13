Trout went 1-for-3 with three walks, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 9-6 win over the Rangers in 12 innings.

Though stolen base totals and success rates have been ticking up league-wide in 2023 thanks in part to the implementation of the pitch clock, Trout hasn't reversed his downward-trending production on the basepaths. In fact, Monday marked the first time he had even attempted to steal a base all season. With both of Trout's last two seasons having been derailed by injuries, the 31-year-old will most likely continue to be selective about when he chooses to run, mainly for preservation purposes. He's certainly still capable of stealing bases when he wants to; according to Baseball Savant, Trout's Statcast-measured sprint speed still places him in the top four percent of all players.