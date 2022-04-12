Trout (illness) has been cleared to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels haven't indicated whether Trout will start in center field as he usually does or serve as the team's designated hitter in his return from a one-game absence, but his availability in any capacity is a welcome sight for fantasy managers who took the gamble by keeping him active this week. Trout was a late scratch ahead of Monday's eventual 6-2 win after experiencing stomach distress, but he was able to make a cameo off the bench and apparently showed improvement in his condition when he reported to the ballpark earlier Tuesday.