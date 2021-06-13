Trout (calf) is expected to have a clearer return timeline once he's cleared to resume jogging in the coming days, Jeff Fletcher reports.

Trout said following last Monday's workout that he was hoping to get clearance to jog soon, though he's yet to reach that milestone in his recovery as of early Sunday afternoon. Once the superstar outfielder is able to run, a more-concrete return timeline should come into focus. At this point, Trout is expected to be out through the All-Star break, though an earlier July return won't necessarily be ruled out if he progresses faster than expected in coming weeks.