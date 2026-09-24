Trout went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Athletics.

Trout's up to 22 homers on the year, though he's hit just two over his last 39 contests. He's batting .273 in that span compared to .247 overall, so it appears he sacrificed a bit of power for more consistent contact in the second half of the campaign. Trout has added an .815 OPS, 54 RBI, 85 runs scored, 26 doubles and 11 stolen bases over 139 contests, his most games played in a campaign since he logged 140 in 2018.