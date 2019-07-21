Angels' Mike Trout: Clubs late homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Trout saved his best for last Saturday, capping the scoring with a 411-foot blast to left-center. It's Trout's 31st homer of the season, and he's added a .300/.448/.659 slash line, 78 RBI, 76 runs scored and eight steals.