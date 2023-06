Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Trout linked up with Shohei Ohtani to club back-to-back home runs off Zack Greinke in the fifth frame. The long ball was his 15th of the season, which is the seventh most in the American League, while Sunday's tilt marked his second straight mult-hit effort. Through 69 games, Trout is slashing .257/.364/.479 with 46 runs scored and 39 RBI.