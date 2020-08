Trout went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk during Saturday's 4-3 win over the A's.

The 29-year-old brought home the first run of the game on a fielder's choice in the opening frame, and he then delivered a two-run double to give the Halos a 4-0 lead during the second inning. Trout has a .281/.349/.635 slash line with 10 homers and 25 RBI through 24 games.