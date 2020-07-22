Trout confirmed Wednesday that he intends to play to begin the season, Pedro Gomez of ESPN reports.

Trout was uncertain about his playing status for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he confirmed Wednesday that he's committed to playing. "Last time I talked I was up in the air. I'm playing," Trout said. He said that a COVID-19 outbreak could make him reassess his status, but he's encouraged by the health and safety measures that the league has taken so far. Trout intends to leave the team for the birth of his first child in early August, and he'll have to clear league protocol afterward before he's allowed to rejoin the team. The 2019 American League MVP hit a career-high 45 home runs with 104 RBI last season.