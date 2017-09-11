Play

Angels' Mike Trout: Connects for 28th home run

Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

Trout took Erasmo Ramirez deep to dead center field for his first home run of September. The RBI was also Trout's first of the month -- he hasn't had many opportunities with Brandon Phillips getting off to a slow start with the club.

