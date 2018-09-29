Angels' Mike Trout: Connects on 39th homer

Trout went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs in Friday's win over the Athletics.

Trout launched his 39th home run of the season off Mike Fiers with a two-run shot in the third inning, and he's now one homer away from the second 40-homer season of his career. Trout owns an elite .315/.463/.635 slash line with 24 doubles, 101 runs, 79 RBI and 24 steals over 603 plate appearances in 2018.