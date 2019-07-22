Angels' Mike Trout: Continues home run barrage

Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

Trout didn't do much in the early going, but he got in on the action in the seventh inning when he dispatched a solo home run to left. The dinger continues a trend of power hitting for Trout during which six of his last eight hits have left the yard. Overall he has 10 in 13 games this month and will look to keep it up in the next series across town against the Dodgers.