Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk Saturday in a 10-4 win against Cleveland.

Trout's lone hit of the contest was a 429-foot, two-run blast in the fifth inning that unknotted what had been a 3-3 game. The veteran slugger has gone deep in three straight games after failing to homer in each of his first five contests of the campaign. While Trout is still batting just .172 on the season, four of his five hits (three homers and a double) have gone for extra bases, and he's tied for the team lead with eight RBI.