Angels' Mike Trout: Continues recent tear
Trout went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs, a walk and an RBI in the Angels' 8-4 win over Oakland on Friday.
After mashing four home runs over a three-game set in the Angels' last series against the Mariners, Trout keep right on rolling to kick off this series against Oakland. He's is the midst of one of his patented ridiculous tears, as he's now lashed 10 hits in his last 14 at-bats, with six runs and seven RBI to go along with the four homers over his last four games. That brings his slash line to .323/.450/.690 with 23 home runs in 70 games on the season -- all incredible numbers even by the lofty standards Trout has grown accustomed to setting over the course of his career.
