Angels' Mike Trout: Continues to get faster

Trout has gotten faster every season since 2016, MLB.com reports.

Trout ranks 17th in the league on Statcast's Sprint Speed leaderboard. He's used that speed to good effect, stealing 10 bases in 47 games. That's a 34-steal pace, which would be Trout's highest mark since swiping 49 bags in his first full season back in 2012. The best in the world keeps getting better. In addition to becoming faster, he's also posting career highs in walk rate (19.8 percent), ISO (.337), slugging percentage (.632) and wRC+ (188).