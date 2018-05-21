Angels' Mike Trout: Continues to get faster
Trout has gotten faster every season since 2016, MLB.com reports.
Trout ranks 17th in the league on Statcast's Sprint Speed leaderboard. He's used that speed to good effect, stealing 10 bases in 47 games. That's a 34-steal pace, which would be Trout's highest mark since swiping 49 bags in his first full season back in 2012. The best in the world keeps getting better. In addition to becoming faster, he's also posting career highs in walk rate (19.8 percent), ISO (.337), slugging percentage (.632) and wRC+ (188).
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Breaks out of slump with homer•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Batting leadoff again Wednesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Receives first day off of 2018•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Gets three more hits against Mariners•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Crushes 11th homer Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...