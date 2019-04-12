Angels' Mike Trout: Could miss weekend series

Trout (groin) is not expected to head to the injured list, but he may miss the entirety of the team's weekend series against the Cubs, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trout is still in California on Friday while the rest of his team is at Wrigley Field. He's being checked on by team doctors but will reportedly not require an MRI. The team is considering having him sit out over the weekend and then rejoin his teammates Monday in Texas.