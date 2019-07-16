Angels' Mike Trout: Could play Tuesday

Manager Brad Ausmus said Monday after the Angels' 9-6 win over the Astros that Trout (calf) could rejoin the lineup or be available off the bench for Tuesday's game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After injuring his right calf in Sunday's 6-3 win, Trout was sent in for an MRI, which confirmed he was dealing with a relatively minor strain. Though Trout was withheld from the lineup for the series opener versus Houston, he noted that he felt much better after receiving treatment to address the calf issue, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Trout will likely test out his calf during baserunning and outfield drills early Tuesday before the Angels decide on his status for the second game of the series.