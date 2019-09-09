Angels' Mike Trout: Could return for end of series

Trout (toe) is expected to miss a few games, though he could be back in the starting lineup by Wednesday's series finale against the Indians, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trout underwent a minor procedure on his right foot Monday, however, the star outfielder is on track to return to action during Los Angeles' current homestand, which runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15. Skipper Brad Ausmus noted that Trout won't make the issue any worse by playing on it and that the 28-year-old's level of pain will dictate his availability moving forward.