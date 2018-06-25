Angels' Mike Trout: Could return to field Wednesday

Trout (finger) could return to the field Wednesday, at the earliest, and will continue to serve as the designated hitter in the meantime, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He is going to try to throw Tuesday, and if all goes well, he may return to the outfield before the end of this week's series in Boston. Trout has been limited to DH duty since June 19 because of his finger injury. He is 3-for-15 with five walks in the five games since injuring his finger.