Angels' Mike Trout: Cracks 20th homer of 2017
Trout went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk against the Phillies on Wednesday.
Trout's bomb to straightaway center field was his 20th of the season, and it came in just his 63rd game thanks to the thumb injury that cost him a big chunk of 2017. Trout immediately returned to his usual form after returning following the All-Star break, so the missed action is a shame for his fantasy owners -- after all, if he maintained his current level of production for a full 162 games, he'd finish with 51 homers and 120 RBI (which would both be career highs) along with 30 steals and 123 runs. Nonetheless, what's important in most leagues is that he's healthy and raking at a key point in the fantasy season.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Slugs third home run in five games•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Smacks first homer since activation•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Steals base in return to lineup•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Returns to lineup•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Will return Friday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Finds groove in third rehab game•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...