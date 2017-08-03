Angels' Mike Trout: Cracks 20th homer of 2017

Trout went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Trout's bomb to straightaway center field was his 20th of the season, and it came in just his 63rd game thanks to the thumb injury that cost him a big chunk of 2017. Trout immediately returned to his usual form after returning following the All-Star break, so the missed action is a shame for his fantasy owners -- after all, if he maintained his current level of production for a full 162 games, he'd finish with 51 homers and 120 RBI (which would both be career highs) along with 30 steals and 123 runs. Nonetheless, what's important in most leagues is that he's healthy and raking at a key point in the fantasy season.