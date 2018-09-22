Angels' Mike Trout: Cracks 37th homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Astros.

Trout connected on a two-run homer off Gerrit Cole in the six inning of Friday's blowout loss, and he now has four home runs in his last five games. It has been another year of elite production from Trout, as he owns a .316/.461/.633 slash line with 37 home runs, 74 RBI, 97 runs and 24 steals over 582 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories