Angels' Mike Trout: Cracks two home runs in win

Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and two home runs in Friday's win over the Mariners.

He took Marco Gonzales yard in the first for his 200th career home run, and followed up with No. 201 in the eighth. A thumb injury cost Trout roughly six weeks and will in turn cost him another AL MVP award, but he's been as good as ever, if not better, when on the field.