Angels' Mike Trout: Cracks two home runs in win
Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and two home runs in Friday's win over the Mariners.
He took Marco Gonzales yard in the first for his 200th career home run, and followed up with No. 201 in the eighth. A thumb injury cost Trout roughly six weeks and will in turn cost him another AL MVP award, but he's been as good as ever, if not better, when on the field.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...