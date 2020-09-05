Trout went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, three walks and another run scored during Friday's win over the Astros.

Trout launched a two-run homer to dead center field off Lance McCullers in the first inning to give the Angeles an early lead. The 29-year-old becomes the first player in the majors to reach the 14-home run mark this season. To top it off, the long ball was number 299 of Trout's career, tying Tim Salmon on the Angels' all-time leaderboard. Trout is now slashing .276/.371/.627 with 36 RBI and 29 runs scored.