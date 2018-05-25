Angels' Mike Trout: Cranks 15th homer
Trout went 1-for-4 with a walk and his 15th home run of the season in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.
Thursday's long ball was a rare wall-scraper off of Marco Estrada, but it counts the same as his usual mammoth shots. Trout endured a rough 0-for-15 spell earlier this month, but the superstar has responded in kind with three homers, four steals and an impressive nine walks in six games since his slump.
