Angels' Mike Trout: Cranks 30th homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Trout has homered eight times over eight games in July, giving the All-Star center fielder 30 long balls on the year -- a mark he's reached in all but two full seasons. Trout is hitting .387 (12-for-31) in July, raising his average to .306 for the year. He's added 75 RBI, 74 runs scored and eight stolen bases for a well-rounded stat line.

More News
Our Latest Stories