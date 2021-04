Trout went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

After coming off an uncharacteristic night Monday, Trout returned Tuesday with three hits including a sixth-inning home run off Jordan Lyles. The outfielder is reminding everyone who's best, slashing .385/.508/1.277 through 15 games. His OBP leads the league and his OPS is second to Ronald Acuna. If there is any concern with Trout, it's that he hasn't attempted a stolen base.