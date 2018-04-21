Angels' Mike Trout: Cranks seventh homer
Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and his seventh home run of the season in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Giants.
The Angels's offense slumped as a whole against Jeff Samardzija and the rest of the Giants' arms, but Trout was able to salvage his night and belt a homer off of Pierce Johnson in the eighth inning. The superstar's early struggles are in the rear-view mirror, and he now owns a .286/.398/.597 triple-slash with an American League leading seven long balls.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...