Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and his seventh home run of the season in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Giants.

The Angels's offense slumped as a whole against Jeff Samardzija and the rest of the Giants' arms, but Trout was able to salvage his night and belt a homer off of Pierce Johnson in the eighth inning. The superstar's early struggles are in the rear-view mirror, and he now owns a .286/.398/.597 triple-slash with an American League leading seven long balls.